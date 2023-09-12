York City man charged in woman's overdose death from February

A York City man is facing drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter charges that are tied to the death of a West Manchester Township woman back in February.

Alexander Michael Alwine, 25, was arraigned on those charges as well as manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture drugs Thursday before District Judge Robert Herman Jr.

Alwine’s bail was set at $150,000 and he was booked into the York County Prison.

According to court documents, charges against Alwine are tied to the death of Ashley Davis of West Manchester Township. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Filbert Street around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 28 for the report of a cardiac arrest. Davis was found unresponsive by the homeowner in bed. EMS workers tried to revive Davis but were unsuccessful.

Police found drug paraphernalia, including six clear capsules containing a white powdery substance police said was consistent with capsules containing heroin and/or fentanyl being sold on the street. Police also collected Davis' cellphone for evidence.

An autopsy later revealed that Davis died from mixed drug toxicity and found fentanyl, Xylazine, also known as tranq, THC and methadone in her system.

Court documents also said that an analysis of the capsules by the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab revealed that all six contained fentanyl but only five contained Xylazine.

Records obtained from Davis’ phone found she had contacted Alwine several times, including on Feb. 25, a few days before her death.

Alwine allegedly told police in an interview that he sold marijuana to Davis on three separate occasions and nothing else and that the messages found on her phone were in reference to selling her weed. Alwine allegedly told police he met with Davis in a parking lot on Feb. 25 but so she could give him a ride home.

A preliminary hearing in Alwine’s case is set for Sept. 21 before Herman.