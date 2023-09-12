Hanover man charged with assaulting a police officer

A police call over a man who was reportedly yelling late at night in a Hanover residential neighborhood led to a battery of criminal charges, including assault on his arresting officer.

Hanover Borough Police charged William Keith Latham Jr., 31, with aggravated assault of a police officer as well as trying to disarm that officer, both felonies.

Latham also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

He was arraigned on those charges Sunday before Magisterial District Judge James Morgan. His bail was set at $40,000 and he was placed in the York County Prison.

The charges stemmed from an incident that started during late evening hours Saturday. Police responded to the 200 block of West Chestnut Street for a report of man standing in the street yelling, who was later identified as Latham. An officer warned Latham about his behavior and took him back to his home in the 200 block of Klayton Street.

A short time later, court records show the officer heard Latham yelling again. The officer allegedly warned Latham again about his behavior and told him to go back inside his home. When Latham didn't comply with the command, the officer tried to arrest him.

Latham allegedly pushed the officer away and punched him in the face, police said. Latham allegedly continued to strike the officer and tried put him in a headlock. After the Latham was shot with a taser by the officer, it was alleged that he tried to take the weapon out of the officer's hand.

A preliminary hearing in his case is set for Oct. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Reilly.

