Dillsburg man who allegedly supplied drugs to girlfriend who died faces charges: police

A Dillsburg man faces felony drug charges in a case where investigators allege the drugs he provided resulted in the death of his girlfriend.

According to Carroll Township Police, Erik Scott Werner, 29, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a case where his girlfriend died from a drug overdose Feb. 4. The name of the woman was not released by police.

Werner was arraigned on those charges Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Richard Thomas. Werner posted a $100,000 bond and was released.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Baltimore Street for an overdose call, where they found a dead woman who was later identified as Werner’s girlfriend. Werner allegedly told officers that his girlfriend had a drug problem and was using heroin and did not know where she got the drugs.

Later, a family member of the deceased allegedly told officers that Werner bought the drugs and brought them to the home for the two of them to use.

A month after the incident, court records show that Werner allegedly admitted to police during an interview that he purchased the heroin for himself and his girlfriend and that the two had split four bags of heroin, two for her and two for himself.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 16 before Thomas.