Woman pleads guilty to her role in case of newborn baby's sexual abuse

A York City woman admitted to her role in recording the sexual abuse of a newborn baby.

Marisel Toro pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography count in a U.S. district court last week, a move that followed a similar plea by her co-defendant, Wyatt Jones, earlier this year.

In addition to the federal cases, Jones and Toro still face charges in criminal cases on the local level in York County.

Jones, 27, and Toro, 22, were arrested in April 2021 as York City Police investigated allegations that the couple sexually assaulted the infant for several months, starting when the child was about 1 month old.

The molestation was allegedly recorded on a mobile phone and shared to the social media app Kik, according to court records. Police in Boone, North Carolina, discovered the images, tracked them back to York, and notified the York City Police Department.

When investigators served a search warrant and arrested Jones and Toro at their home in the 400 block of South George Street, officers found the infant sleeping in a bassinet, charging documents show.

>>Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Police alleged that Jones sexually assaulted the infant. Toro helped him, they said, and she also came up with some ideas for sexual acts allegedly to help please Jones, according to charging documents.

The federal indictment came down on the couple nearly a year after they were arrested. A federal grand jury called for 23 counts of child sexual exploitation and pornography, and the charges stacked on top of the multiple counts filed in the local cases.

The exploitation counts alleged images were stored on a thumb drive and a mobile phone.

Jones pleaded guilty in the federal case first in February, admitting to counts of production of images containing the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography, court documents show.

MORE:Arraignment paused for man charged in mother-in-law's slaying

MORE:Disagreement between co-workers leads to assault and robbery charges: police

MORE:Federal regulator rejects $2.1B hydroelectric dam proposal over application 'deficiencies'

Almost seven months later, Toro followed with a guilty plea to a count of production of images containing the sexual exploitation, court documents show.

She’s now scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 18 at the U.S. district court in Harrisburg.

Jones’ sentencing is set for Oct. 31, court documents show.

Meanwhile, the two also have hearings coming up in October and November for their local cases.

Jones faces 10 counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, producing sex acts with a child on a computer, disseminating images of child sex acts, child pornography and indecent assault of a minor.

His next hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas is scheduled for Oct. 10, court documents show.

MORE:'They made the right decision': Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend

MORE:Man pleads guilty in 2018 double homicide case from York City

MORE:Suspect in I-83 carjacking, shooting had tailed woman from Baltimore, robbed her: Police

Toro is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, child rape, producing sex acts with a child on a computer, dissemination of child sex acts, child pornography and indecent assault of a minor.

She’s scheduled to appear at a common pleas court hearing Nov. 9, court documents show.

Jones and Toro have both been jailed at York County Prison without bail since their arrests in 2021.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.

>>Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.