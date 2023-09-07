Man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's cat advances toward possible trial

A man now faces a potential trial over accusations he cat-napped his ex-girlfriend’s cat, and then illegally posted recorded phone calls with her online as police searched for him.

Kahliek Woods, 20, was arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday while facing charges in two cases — cases linked by a series of events over close to a week around early May.

Woods’ ex-girlfriend called West York police April 30 to make a report that alleged Woods broke into her home while she was away and stole her pet calico cat Yuuki, police said in charging documents.

The report also accused Woods of stalking the woman, leaving her notes, and texting her that he had the cat. The situation led to her getting a temporary Protection From Abuse order against him, charging documents show.

Woods was charged with burglary, theft and trespassing a few days later, after police investigated the allegations.

West York police also took to Facebook and made a post that sought information on Woods’ and Yuuki’s whereabouts.

Several people commented on the post, including some from what police alleged were accounts associated with Woods or claiming to be him.

One account on May 8 then posted on the West York police page two audio recordings of a phone call between Woods and the woman, police alleged in charging documents.

The woman told police she remembered the call and identified Woods’ voice. She said she didn’t give consent to be recorded or know that she was being recorded. Police also alleged Woods never indicated he was recording the call, according to charging documents.

Investigators archived the posts with the audio recordings and removed them from West York’s Facebook account.

On the same day the recordings were posted, police said they got Yuuki back.

The cat was left for officers in a pet carrier in a vacant lot. A note was also left with Yuuki, according to charging documents.

Police said Yuuki was covered in feces and urine in the carrier, and the cat seemed “somewhat emaciated,” charging documents stated.

The audio posts and Yuuki’s condition led to a new case against Woods, with police charging him with counts of intercepting communications, disclosing intercepted communications, neglect of an animal and harassment.

Two-and-a-half months later, in July, Woods was arraigned in a district court on all the charges.

Both cases then advanced into the common pleas court where he was formally arraigned Wednesday.

Woods is now scheduled to appear for a plea court hearing on Oct. 10, court documents show. He’s currently free on an unsecured $20,000 bail in the phone recording case and a $10,000 bond in the burglary case, the court documents show.

Meanwhile, Springettsbury Township police have also charged Woods with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats that dates back to when he was charged with burglary.

The case is still working through a district court.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.