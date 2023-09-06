Three charged in alleged bank fraud scheme that involved millions of dollars

Three additional men have been charged in connection to an alleged bank fraud operation that targeted victims across central Pennsylvania, including in York County.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said charges have been filed against Jaire Cotton and Lavon Whittaker, both 22 of Harrisburg, and Zyaire Monserrat, 22, of Steelton. The three were allegedly involved in an operation that involved in a widespread bank fraud that involved in the impersonation of bank employees and customers that resulted in the theft of around $2 million from consumers and the banks.

The three men are charged with numerous counts of corrupt organizations, identity theft, access device fraud, computer trespass, and related offenses.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Whittaker and Monserrat had their bail set at $100,000 while Cotton’s bail was set at $10,000.

Investigators allege these men — along with Tyreese Lewis, 22, of Harrisburg, and Carl Gonzalez, 19, of Highspire — targeted financial institutions and consumers not only in York County, but in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster Counties, as well. Lewis and Gonzalez were previously charged fraud, computer trespass and other related offenses.

The names of the specific institutions targeted were not released on Wednesday.

MORE:Latest challenger to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry touts his background as a 'Top Gun' fighter pilot

MORE:Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle identified by coroner

MORE:Spirit Halloween locations open across York County

Investigation into the scheme uncovered numerous fraudulent bank transactions and subsequent purchases. The defendants withdrew money from accounts or used stolen debit card information to purchase gift cards, which the defendants bought in efforts to conceal the thefts. The defendants made purchases at a variety of locations, including department/apparel stores and gas stations, and redeemed many gift cards for cash.

Lewis and Gonzalez were arrested and charged in August and have been described as the men allegedly at the top of the fraud operation. They are facing the same charges the other three men are facing.

According to the attorney general’s office, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.