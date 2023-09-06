Arraignment paused for man charged in mother-in-law's slaying

The case of a Dover borough man accused of killing his mother-in-law appears to be on hold for now.

William Torres Gautier, 42, was scheduled to be formally arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, along with his wife, Johana Ramos, who’s also charged in the homicide.

Torres Gautier’s hearing was postponed while Ramos was arraigned.

Both now face first-degree murder and other charges amid accusations they killed Ramos’ mother, Lourdes Ramos Baez, in their home in the first block of South Main Street in June.

Torres Gautier was arrested first after police responded to a call about domestic violence at the home. They found the 67-year-old Baez’s body with various injuries in an upstairs bedroom.

Ramos, 31, was charged about two-and-a-half-weeks later after Northern York County Regional police followed up on a tip about a conversation Ramos allegedly had with a friend in the days after her mother’s death.

Torres Gautier’s attorney, Matthew Sembach, said Friday’s arraignment was continued. He couldn’t give any information since most of the discussions in the case were under seal.

Court documents show sealed entries were filed in August, and that Judge Maria Musti Cook had reserved making a decision in the case. The documents don’t indicate what the decision would involve.

Torres Gautier is jailed without bail at York County Prison while he remains charged.

A neighbor called 911 shortly after noon on June 6 after she said Ramos urged her to seek help for her and her children, court records show. When officers arrived at the home, they made their way to a fence surrounding the back yard where they alleged Torres Gautier confronted them.

Police said he cursed at them and demanded they leave the property. Ramos stood behind him, and one officer said he could see her mouthing the words “Help me.”

A scuffle broke out as the confrontation continued, and police took Torres Gautier into custody. They alleged they had to wrestle him into a squad car and that he damaged equipment in the car.

Police said Ramos then led them to the house, saying she believed her mother was dead.

When officers looked, they said Baez was found lying under a pile of clothes and other items. She had metal coat hangers around her neck, a pair of scissors stabbed into her back, a sliced Achilles tendon, and her hands were bound behind her back, police said.

An autopsy concluded Baez died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck along with strangulation.

A detective investigating the homicide said two audio recordings were found on Torres Gautier’s iPhone from that morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., police estimated, Torres Gautier was allegedly heard on the recording crashing into Baez’s room. They said sounds of banging and screaming seemed to come through a baby monitor set up in another room.

The phone also recorded a conversation between Torres Gautier and Ramos, police said, alleging they talked about Baez’s money and about Torres Gautier going back to Puerto Rico. He also allegedly called Baez a witch several times.

The neighbor who called 911 testified at a district court hearing in August that as police began investigating Baez’s death that June 6 afternoon, Ramos mentioned a phone number she was supposed to call about her mother’s pension.

Ten days into the investigation, police said a friend of Ramos’ provided a tip in the case.

The friend said she and Ramos talked about the homicide while they were out at dinner, alleging Ramos described how Torres Gautier had her try to wrap duct tape about Baez’s head.

The friend said she asked Ramos what she would do if police asked her about helping Torres Gautier, and that Ramos allegedly responded she would say she was afraid of her husband, charging documents show.

Investigators later met with Ramos to discuss the homicide. When asked what happened after Torres Gautier asked her for help with Baez’s death, Ramos allegedly said she had to tell police something, according to charging documents.

She allegedly gave a similar account as the information from the tip, as police said she described how she found duct tape for Torres Gautier, and then tried to wrap the tape around Baez’s head, charging documents show.

Ramos allegedly told police she tried for about two minutes before Torres Gautier kicked her out of the room, court records show. Ramos also allegedly admitted discussing the homicide with the friend at dinner but denied telling her she participated.

She was arrested and charged after the interview, according to court documents.

She now faces counts of first- and third-degree murder and conspiracy, and she’s also held at York County Prison without bail.

Torres Gautier is charged with first- and third-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, abuse of a corpse, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

While his arraignment was paused last week, Ramos appeared in court for her arraignment.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 to discuss a requested change in attorneys on her case, court documents show.

Torres Gautier is also charged in a separate case stemming from his arrest in Baez’s homicide.

Police said he vandalized a holding cell with bodily waste and damaged a light at York County’s central booking unit.

In that, he faces counts of vandalism, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Court documents show a hearing in this case is set for Oct. 17.

