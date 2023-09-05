Man found with gunshot wound on raft at Lake Marburg

What started out as water rescue at Codorus State Park Monday turned into a death investigation of a 57-year-old man.

The incident was first reported around 7:45 a.m., and about an hour later the York County Coroner’s Office was called to an area around the main boat launch on Lake Marburg.

A fisherman saw a man on a raft who appeared to have a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a coroner’s office report.

Coroner's office personnel at the scene confirmed the man died from an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.

The man’s next-of-kin was notified, but the coroner’s office said his name would not be released until more family members were notified.

Officers with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources investigated the death.

No autopsy will be performed.

— If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at 988lifeline.org.