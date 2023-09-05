Image of escaped murderer captured on trail camera

An image of an escaped murderer who slipped out of Chester County Prison last week was captured Monday on a trail camera near East Marlborough Township in Chester County.

The images of Danelo Cavalcante, 34, were captured on a camera in Longwood Gardens, James Grothey, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a statement.

Time stamps on the photos show they were taken around 8:21 p.m. and 9:33 p.m. Monday, according to the statement.

Cavalcante was convicted last month for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and was awaiting a transfer to state prison when he escaped.

How Cavalcante escaped is still under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Cavalcante’s whereabouts can call Pennsylvania State Police tip line at 717-562-2987.

