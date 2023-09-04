20-year-old man wounded in York City shooting

York City Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man, according to a news release.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Princess Street. At the scene, police discovered the injured 20-year-old, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, York City Police added.

Individuals with information regarding this incident are asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org. Tipsters can also call the tip line at 717-849-2204.