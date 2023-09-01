Three men face charges for string of Lower Windsor burglaries

Lower Windsor Township Police arrested three men in connection with a series of burglaries that occurred over a month’s time.

Andrew Ritz, 29, of York City, his brother, Justin Ritz, 19, of Wrightsville and Joseph William Steffes Jr., 19, of Wrightsville were all arrested for burglaries and thefts that occurred between July 15 and Aug. 16 along Bull Run Road and Fishing Creek Road.

Court records show the three men allegedly stole an array of items over that time period valued at around $5,000. The list included sports memorabilia, power tools, televisions, speakers, phone chargers, metal, a pack of cigarettes and four cases of beer.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Andrew Ritz was the latest person arrested in connection with the burglaries, according to court documents. He was arrested Thursday and was booked into the York County Prison following a pre-arraignment hearing. His bail was set at $100,000. He was charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing in his case is set for Nov. 9 before Magisterial District Judge John Fishel.

MORE:Rodent droppings not the only problem at one area store

MORE:'Enough is Enough': YWCA York seeks to end sexualized violence through 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

MORE:A steamy forecast during Labor Day week has prompted Republic Services to start trash pickup earlier each day in York City.

Justin Ritz was arrested Aug. 22 and is charged with the same offenses as his brother. He posted a $7,500 bond and is awaiting Nov. 9 preliminary hearing before Fishel.

Steffes went through preliminary arraignment Aug. 28 on the same charges as the others. His bail was set at $5,000 and he was booked into the York County Prison. A preliminary hearing in his case before Fishel is also set for Nov. 9.