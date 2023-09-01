'They made the right decision': Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend

The decision came down in just under an hour: William Hudson was guilty of first-degree murder.

A jury reached the verdict Friday afternoon at the end of a five-day trial. Their unanimous decision followed about 50 minutes of deliberations before finding the 52-year-old Hudson, of Fairview Township, guilty.

They decided he intended to kill his girlfriend, Catherine Hartman, 51, by shooting her five times in the early morning hours of June 25, 2021 while they argued in their home in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road.

“They made the right decision,” Hartman’s father, Dale Hartman, said of the verdict after the trial.

Hudson now faces a life sentence in prison, an automatic term for first-degree murder in Pennsylvania.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12. While the outcome is already set, the hearing will likely give Hartman’s family an opportunity to tell the court how her death affected them.

Hudson, as he was led out of the courtroom to be taken back into custody, turned to his family in the gallery, pursed his lips and tilted his head slightly as an apparent expression of resignation to the jury’s decision.

His family declined to comment after the trial.

He and his attorney, Jennifer Smith, didn’t dispute that Hudson shot Hartman, nor did they dispute that he shot also himself from under the chin that night.

The case, really, came down to that intent.

Prosecutors alleged Hudson made a decision in the situation to shoot Hartman while their tempers were hot.

“The reality is William Hudson stood over the body of Catherine Hartman and executed her,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Taylor Katherman said during his closing statements Friday.

Smith, argued in her closing statements that Hudson reacted defensively; that, according to his testimony when he took the stand Thursday, he believed Hartman was going to get a knife and stab him.

“I submit to you my client had no malice. He wasn’t trying to kill Catherine, he was trying to stop her,” Smith said.

Testimony and evidence during the trial showed Hudson and Hartman drank with some neighbors the night of June 24 into the early morning hours of the 25th.

He became uncomfortable with some of Hartman’s talk as she grew intoxicated. And as they walked back home, Hudson was angry, attorneys said at trial.

He went inside, smashed a chair against a wall, and then went back to their bedroom.

Hartman then went into the home a short time later and saw the mess. The two started arguing.

Smith, pointing to Hudson’s testimony, said he remembered previous drinking nights where Hartman’s mood changed from happy to rage in a snap. She said Hartman grabbed a piece of the broken chair and swung it, and then she pointed to how Hudson ended up with a bruised shoulder and a broken hand.

Hudson testified that Hartman said she was getting a knife and went to the kitchen. He went back to their bedroom and got a gun from a case on his nightstand, according to Smith.

“He aimed it in her general location,” she said.

Katherman refuted the mood switch where Hudson went from angry to defensive, and where Hartman went from giggly drunk to rage.

He said when Hudson got the gun out, evidence shows he fired a warning shot into the ceiling above the nightstand.

Hudson then left the bedroom and opened fire while walking through a hallway. Katherman said he shot Hartman five times, not missing a shot, striking her primarily in the back.

Katherman alleged Hudson then stood over Hartman and shot her through the back of the head. He argued the evidence, that Hudson picked up a gun and pulled the trigger, proved an intent to kill, and any regret he felt afterward didn’t change the situation.

“It doesn’t change his intent when he pulled the trigger five times in the back of Catherine Hartman,” Katherman said.

He also alleged that Hudson attempted suicide to avoid arrest.

Smith disagreed.

She argued Hudson put the gun under his chin and pulled the trigger as an act of grief of remorse. She said killing Hartman was not what he intended.

“He was overcome with grief because he really did love Catherine Hartman,” Smith said. “He didn’t want to live without her. This is not what he intended. This is not what he wanted.”

When Hudson shot himself, a doctor testified the bullet went into his chin, behind his face and out his forehead. He had a broken jaw, some brain trauma, and his left eye was blinded.

Hudson then stayed in the house with Hartman’s body for about 30 hours.

Trial testimony indicated he was injured, traumatized, and in-and-out of consciousness. He didn’t call 911. He could barely speak.

His father then got a text from him the morning of June 26 as Hudson told him Hartman was dead and he needed help.

The father then went to the house, saw the situation and called 911.

When Fairview Township police arrived, they saw Hartman’s body in a pool of blood, a gun next to her, and Hudson visibly injured in the living room — Smith argued the blood on the floor included Hudson’s from when he shot himself over her.

Hudson was taken into custody, and an officer sat him in the back of a patrol vehicle and questioned him. Injured, he couldn’t say much through his broken jaw, and many of his responses were that he couldn’t remember what happened at the time.

Hudson was then placed in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and his hand.

Charges in the case were filed four days later.

Court documents indicate Hudson was then jailed at York County Prison that July 12, and he’s been held there since then without bail.

