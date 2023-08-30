Woman facing multiple assault charges following UPMC Hospital incident

A York City woman is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly punching and spitting on medical personnel at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Shekendra Jewl Anderson, 27, is in York County Prison after being arrested around midnight Aug. 3 at the West Manchester Township hospital.

Township police responded to the hospital and found several nurses and two security guards restraining Anderson, according to court documents.

Anderson allegedly threatened several nurses before spitting on them and the security guards while attempting to get out of restraints, police said. She was finally strapped to a gurney, and a spit mask was placed on her, according to police.

Nurses told police Anderson walked into the hospital demanding to go to rehab due to cocaine use. When one of the nurses told Anderson they could not take her to rehab, Anderson punched the nurse several times in the face.

When other personnel tried to subdue Anderson, one was scratched on the side of the face, two were punched and a security guard was bitten on the right forearm, police said.

Anderson has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. She was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of simple assault. She was also charged with four counts of harassment.

Her bail was set at $75,000, which she could not post.

A preliminary hearing in Anderson’s case is set for Sept. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr.