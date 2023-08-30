Puppy beaten in York City has 'long road to recovery,' SPCA says

A German shepherd puppy who was severely beaten by a man in York City last week is on the road to recovery as police seek a person interest in the case.

The puppy, who has been named Chance, has been released from the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital in Shrewsbury, where he was taken once police found him. He is now in the custody of the York County SPCA, where he will continue his recovery.

York County SPCA Communications Director Kristen Dempwolf said Chance has endured a terrible trauma.

“He has two jaw fractures, an orbital fracture and a partial fracture of his left front leg. He was also malnourished, prior to this terrible incident occurring,” Dempwolf said in an email. “Our team is keeping him comfortable with pain meds and treating him with antibiotics. He is slowly starting to eat, take short walks, etc. He is at the beginning of his long road to recovery.”

Chance was found around 9 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in York City.

A 911 caller reported that a tall Black man wearing a red shirt was beating a dog to death. York City Police officers arrived a short time later and found the puppy, between 6 and 8 months of age, bleeding and unconscious. The man fled the scene before the officers arrived.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said a person of interest has been identified through their investigation. Investigators are working with the York County District Attorney’s Office to decide what charges to bring against that person.

Since the incident took place, Dempwolf said there have been hundreds of inquiries about adopting Chance, but he is a long way from going to a permanent home.

“At this time, we cannot place any adoption holds for him,” Dempwolf said. “When Chance is well enough to go to his forever home, we will share that information with our community and applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The SPCA’s Second Chance Fund is used to pay the expenses of helping abused animals like Chance. The York County SPCA accepts full financial responsibility for these pets until they are eventually well enough to be ready for adoption.

“Chance endured unspeakable cruelty, left beaten and unconscious – a stark reminder of the injustice some animals endure,” Dempwolf said. “The Second Chance Fund ensures that his emergency care at Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital is fully covered. This remarkable fund draws strength from our community, from individuals ... who understand the profound impact of compassion in action.”

To donate to the Second Chance fund, go to www.ycspca.org/secondchance.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, go to https://ycspca.org/adopt/available-dogs.html to fill out an application.