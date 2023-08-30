York College sees larger freshman class while nationally enrollment numbers drop
CRIME

Police trying to identify burglar who broke into Jackson Township home

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a person who burglarized a home in Jackson Township. 

The burglary occurred around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of Chesapeake Estates. 

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a burglary suspect, who broke into a home Aug. 16.

According to police, the burglar forced entry through a rear door. No one was home at the time of the break-in, and the burglar got away with cash. 

MORE:Police seek Windsor man who allegedly struck motorcyclist and fled

MORE:Hurricanes won't dampen York County's Labor Day weekend

If you have information that can help identify the suspect, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org and reference case 2023-034538.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.     