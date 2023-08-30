Police trying to identify burglar who broke into Jackson Township home

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a person who burglarized a home in Jackson Township.

The burglary occurred around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the first block of Chesapeake Estates.

According to police, the burglar forced entry through a rear door. No one was home at the time of the break-in, and the burglar got away with cash.

If you have information that can help identify the suspect, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org and reference case 2023-034538.

