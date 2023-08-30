Police seek Windsor man who allegedly struck motorcyclist and fled

Lower Windsor Township Police are looking for a Windsor man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist severely injured.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Travis Seiple, 38, for his involvement in the collision that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on July 31.

Seiple allegedly struck a motorcycle head on and fled the scene, leaving the injured motorcyclist in the middle of the road.

MORE:Man pleads guilty in 2018 double homicide case from York City

MORE:Bob's Discount Furniture moving into Springettsbury Township space

MORE:Police have person of interest in beating of puppy in York City; Chance recovering at SPCA

Seiple was driving a maroon 1999 Ford Contour Sport Sedan with Pennsylvania registration LXX-2595, according to police, who note there is damage to the passenger side front corner panel, as well as the hood.

Police said Seiple frequents different addresses in the area of Windsor, Red Lion, Felton and Brogue.

MORE:Man's broken jaw created hurdle as police tried to piece out woman's homicide: Testimony

MORE:Adoption event sets records for York County SPCA

Among the charges Seiple is facing are aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, driving on a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving and failure to give information and render aid among others.

Anyone who knows Seiple’s whereabouts is asked to call Lower Windsor Township Police at 717-244-8055.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.