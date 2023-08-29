Man pleads guilty in 2018 double homicide case from York City

A man admitted to his role in a shooting that killed two people nearly five years ago, when he was a teenager.

Luis Vicente-Ramirez, 20, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and two firearms charges Monday in a case where Jameel Murray and Dezmen Jones were killed behind a York City house in September 2018.

Two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and another third-degree murder charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court documents show. The dismissals fell under the legal term “nolle prosequi,” which indicates a decision to no longer pursue a case.

For his plea, Vicente-Ramirez was sentenced to 7-14 years in state prison.

Investigators initially alleged he shot Murray, 28, and the 15-year-old Jones multiple times during a fight in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of West Princess Street the night of Sept. 26, 2018.

Vicente-Ramirez was 15 years old at the time, a few days away from his 16th birthday.

Police collected 20 shell casings from 9 mm bullets at the scene.

Investigators also alleged that when they found Murray’s body, he was clutching a T-shirt matching one Vicente-Ramirez was seen wearing on security camera video earlier that day.

A pair of teen witnesses spoke to investigators at the time, according to police, and alleged Vicente-Ramirez had spoken to Murray about selling him some crack cocaine.

But outside the West Princess Street home, the two got into an argument apparently over money, which built into a fight, witnesses told police. Witnesses then reported hearing multiple gunshots, according to charging documents.

Two witnesses fled the scene during the shooting, and Vicente-Ramirez also left before police responded and found Murray and Jones.

Vicente-Ramirez was charged as an adult when he was arrested a few weeks later in the 300 block of East Cottage Place, police said.

During his district court hearing that December, Vicente-Ramirez’s attorney argued no witnesses saw him holding a gun, and a weapon wasn’t found in the case.

Court documents show Vicente-Ramirez went through two attorneys before hiring his third and current lawyer in January 2022 as the case progressed slowly over the past five years, including through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was on the list to potentially go to trial this week, but the plea agreement was reached beforehand.

Vicente-Ramirez admitted to the third-degree murder charge as well as a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

The sentence, broken down, called for 7-14 years in prison on the murder count and 1-2 years each on the gun counts. The terms will all run at the same time, court documents show.

Vicente-Ramirez was also given credit for 1,776 days, or a little more than four-and-three-quarter years, of time he has already served at York County Prison since his arrest.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.