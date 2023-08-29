Police looking for leads to help find missing 19-year-old man

Lower Windsor Township Police have had several leads since Kadin Black disappeared from his Wrightsville home in December, but none of those have led to the missing 19-year-old.

Lower Windsor Police Chief James Thomas said his department again is asking for the public’s help to help bring Black home.

“We’ve had reported sightings from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, and we’ve worked with other agencies to run down those leads to help find this young man,” Thomas said.

None of those leads have panned out.

Investigators are still treating this as a missing person’s case, Thomas said, adding there have been no signs of foul play.

Black has been missing since Dec. 17. During a news conference in January, Thomas said police are worried about his safety.

“We are very concerned for his welfare and well-being,” Thomas said at the time. “He’s not in any trouble with the police, in fact we’ve always had a very nice relationship with Kadin. We would like to find him and put the family’s mind at ease.”

Searches of the area near his home since the disappearance turned up nothing.

Black is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Since December, the Lower Windsor Township Police Department has worked with Black’s family, the York County District Attorney’s Office and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to help find Black.

His disappearance continues to be featured on Pennsylvania Crimestoppers.

"Any credible information we can get would be appreciated," Thomas said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Black is asked to call 911 or the Lower Windsor Police Department at 717-244-8055.