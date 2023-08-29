Police have person of interest in beating of puppy in York City; Chance recovering at SPCA

York City Police have identified a person of interest in the beating of a German shepherd puppy last week.

Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said investigators are working with the York County District Attorney’s Office to decide what charges to bring against that person.

The puppy, which has been named Chance, has been released from the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital in Shrewsbury, where he was taken following the beating, and is now in the custody of the York County SPCA, where he will continue his recovery.

Police Sgt. Benjamin Smith, who is investigating the case, said last week the vet reported that the dog had a shattered eye socket, broken jaw, numerous cuts and bruises and likely a concussion as a result of the beating.

“Chance has a long journey ahead of him towards his recovery and we will keep you posted as his progress continues,” York County SPCA posted on its Facebook page.

The cost of helping Chance recover at the SPCA is being covered by the SPCA’s Second Chance Fund, which covers the expenses of saving vulnerable pets — such as the cost of critical emergency veterinary care, transformative surgeries and essential medicines.

Those would like to contribute to the fund to help Chance's recovery can do so by going to www.ycspca.org/secondchance.

Chance was found around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in York City.

A 911 caller reported that a tall Black man wearing a red shirt was beating a dog to death. Officers arrived a short time later and found puppy, between 6 and 8 months of age, bleeding and unconscious. The man fled the scene before the officers arrived.