Man's broken jaw created hurdle as police tried to piece out woman's homicide: Testimony

William Hudson wore a mask of pain when police found him injured in his home and his girlfriend dead on the floor.

His left eye was swollen shut, his jaw was broken in such a way he could barely speak, and blood was drying on his face when officers got their first look at him.

They found him in the living room after first seeing the body of Catherine Hartman lying face down in a pool of blood. A handgun was next to her, lying in the blood.

“We weren’t sure what we had. We had an obviously deceased female and an injured male,” Fairview Township Police Sgt. Matthew Bennage said.

Hudson’s inability to speak added to the initial uncertainty of what exactly went down in their house in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road near Lewisberry the morning of June 26, 2021.

The investigation concluded the 51-year-old Hartman died from multiple gunshot wounds and that she was shot apparently during a fight between the two in the early morning hours of June 25.

Hudson was arrested as the suspect in her death. The 52-year-old is now on trial, facing charges of first- and third-degree murder.

Bennage and two other Fairview Township officers, Patrolman Michael Bishop and Detective Chad Bowman, were among the first to testify in the case, which began Monday and continued Tuesday before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft.

They gave the jury their accounts as the officers who responded to the scene that morning after Hudson’s father called 911.

Hudson watched the testimony quietly while seated next to his attorney. After two years, his face didn’t show signs of the injuries he had when he was arrested.

Father went to the house: According to evidence attorneys agreed to at trial, the elder Hudson had gone to the house on June 25, but the doors were locked and nobody answered.

He assumed Hudson and Hartman were sleeping since they were both nurses who worked nonstandard shifts.

Hudson allegedly texted his father the morning of the 26th, saying “Cat’s dead on the floor,” and that he had a broken jaw and couldn’t talk, charging documents show.

His parents then went back to the house, where they saw Hartman’s body and Hudson’s injuries. His father called 911 after speaking with Hudson with his injured jaw.

The three officers reached the house around 10 a.m., they said, and Hudson’s father let them in.

They crossed the foyer and into the kitchen, where they found Hartman’s body, along with blood on the floor, a broken chair and debris of other household items.

“She appeared deceased with a large amount of blood surrounding her body,” Bowman testified.

Bowman was still a patrolman at the time.

The officers then went into the living room, where Bowman said Hudson stumbled toward them while mumbling through his injuries. He said he stopped Hudson, handcuffed him and moved him to a couch, while Bennage and Bishop checked the rest of the house to see if anyone else was inside.

In the process, the officers found blood all over a hallway, as well as bullet shell casings and live rounds on the floor.

“There was blood the entire length of the hallway,” Bennage said. “I remember seeing two bullet holes in the ceiling above her.”

'Obvious she was deceased': Bowman, meanwhile, decided to check Hartman’s body. He said he touched her shoulder, still covered by clothes, and she was cold to the touch. He didn’t check for a pulse or other signs since she was clearly dead.

Bennage made a similar note when Hudson’s attorney asked why he didn’t check on Hartman when they first saw her.

“It was very obvious she was deceased,” he said.

Bowman said he walked Hudson out of the house and to his patrol vehicle, where he read him his Miranda rights and then spoke to him. He said speaking to Hudson was difficult because of his jaw, which caused him to mumble, Bowman said, like someone coming back from the dentist with a numb mouth.

Conversation recorded: Video and audio from the vehicle’s camera system recorded the conversation, as did a camera from another patrol vehicle.

A clip of approximately 15 minutes was played during trial, showing Bowman speaking to Hudson as EMTs arrived and waited at the vehicle.

“What happened,” Bowman is heard asking. “I dunno,” Hudson replied thickly.

Audio from the recording played through the courtroom’s speakers, along with Hudson’s difficulty in speaking and moaning, which made it hard to make out what was said at times.

In between questions, Bowman said EMTs checked Hudson, found his vitals were OK and cleared him to remain in the back of the vehicle for a bit.

The conversation, based on the audio and Bowman’s testimony as he reiterated parts under questioning, indicated Hartman hit Hudson with a chair at one point as they fought.

“I woke up and she was on the floor,” Bowman quoted Hudson as saying in the video, adding he believed he woke up around noon of the 25th.

Hudson also indicated he slept off and on through that day and into the morning of the 26th.

He allegedly told Bowman he didn’t remember anything that happened.

Gunshot wound: As they spoke, Bowman said he saw something new.

“I noticed William had a gunshot wound under his chin,” he said.

He added that Hudson wasn’t bleeding from it at the time.

Bowman pressed Hudson a little more on the video.

“I think that’s why you tried to harm yourself when you realized what happened? Sound about right,” he’s heard saying.

Hudson responded, but what he said was difficult to make out in the audio.

Shortly after the conversation, Hudson was moved into an ambulance, and Bowman rode with him to a hospital.

Bowman testified that Hudson spoke further during the ride, saying he and Hartman were drinking before their fight. He allegedly said he woke up in his bedroom, walked out and found Hartman's body.

Bowman said he asked why Hudson didn’t call 911 right away.

“He said he couldn’t talk and didn’t know what to do,” he said.

After Hudson received initial treatment at the hospital and was moved into a room, Bowman said he performed a gunshot residue test on Hudson's hands and also noticed a big bruise on Hudson’s shoulder.

Bowman said he brought the testing samples to the police department as evidence, but he didn’t testify to the results.

Cross examination: As she cross-examined Bowman, Hudson’s attorney, Jennifer Smith, said she believed police put words in Hudson’s mouth during those initial conversations with him.

She also questioned Bowman about why EMTs were delayed in examining Hudson at the scene and why he continued to ask Hudson questions before letting EMTs check him.

Bowman said he was still trying to get basic information, like names or what happened, for emergency workers.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.