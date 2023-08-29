Dallastown teen charged with vandalizing 101 properties in York City, Spring Garden

Graffiti, in some forms, can be quite artistic.

Other forms can just be identified as just plain vandalism.

York City Police arrested a 17-year-old Dallastown boy last week in connection with dozens of acts of vandalism within the city.

The teen is being charged with 91 counts of criminal mischief, eight counts of institutional vandalism and two counts of institutional vandalism – illegal possession.

York City and York County officials talked about the arrest at a news conference Tuesday.

According to York City Police Detective Frank Clark, who investigated the case, he noticed the incidents of tagging beginning in January of 2022

“It became personal,” Clark said. “As you are driving around and seeing it on everything in the city, I started looking into the suspect and tracking him down. What really got me was when he tried tagging a Rabbit Transit bus as it was moving. From that point forward, I was dedicated to finding him.”

The juvenile is suspected of defacing 101 properties, including two churches, two government buildings and one school, and causing over $27,000 in damage.

After identifying the suspect, York City detectives were granted a search warrant and searched the teen's home. During the search, investigators allegedly located numerous objects in the suspect’s bedroom that were tagged with the same markings seen throughout York City.

Clark said the teen allegedly confessed to his actions.

“He was very apologetic for what he did, and he’s willing to clean it up himself,” Clark said.

The teen’s guardians worked in York City and in Spring Garden Township, where other incidents of graffiti had occurred, Clark said, and that's how the Dallastown teen ended up coming to the area and allegedly vandalizing various properties.

Tim Barker of the York County District Attorney’s office said the teen will be held accountable for his actions.

“It is very important to hold those who commit property crime accountable for what they’ve done," Barker said. “The reason being it does directly impact entire communities. You’ve heard how it impacts a sense of hope and impacts the ability to look with pride on your neighborhoods and how you develop with your neighbors to make this a stronger and a greater community.”

There are many rehabilitative programs that could help turn the teen in the right direction, Barker said.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said during the news conference said things like vandalism promote other acts of crime.

“The Broken Windows Theory states left unchecked, visible signs of crime, destruction and disorder go on to promote more crime, destruction and disorder, tarnishing people’s outlook and their self-image and causing them to lose hope and devalue their environment,” Muldrow said.

The York City department has worked hard to get juveniles to appreciate their home and value themselves, "to get our community to see its beauty, its potential and understand its worth,” Muldrow said.

The commissioner said he is starting to see good things happening in York City, and when someone comes in and trashes what has been accomplished, he takes offense at it.

“Disrespecting the effort everyone is putting in to being better and turning this place around, we take it personally,” Muldrow said.

Clark said anyone who has been victimized with graffiti damage like what has occurred over the past year should contact the York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219; email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.