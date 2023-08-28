Suspect in I-83 carjacking, shooting had tailed woman from Baltimore, robbed her: Police

A Baltimore man heads into county-level court facing 16 charges over two cases from a robbery and a manhunt that ended with a shooting in the middle of I-83.

Jajyevoune Lee, 23, was formally arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas in one of the cases Monday. The process was waived in the other case.

He faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, conspiracy, gun, drugs and other charges across the two cases.

Springettsbury Township Police allege Lee and a woman, Soria Wake, tailed another woman from Baltimore to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of East Market Street.

There, on the morning of June 5, Lee allegedly walked up to the other woman’s car while she and another woman were sitting in it. He then held them up by pointing a gun into the car while wearing a black hoodie, a black facemask and a glove, police said in charging documents.

Lee allegedly took a purse with about $200 in it. He and Wake then fled, police said, and the robbery was reported.

That led to a search for their vehicle until Pennsylvania State Police troopers spotted an SUV matching its description and stopped it on Interstate 83 in Springfield Township.

Police said Lee was driving the SUV at the time, but he and Wake switched seats. He then allegedly bolted from the passenger side and took off running into a nearby wooded area.

But he dropped a wallet that had identification in it, including a COVID card, charging documents show.

Wake was arrested during the traffic stop.

Police said they found the other woman’s purse, $201 in cash, a hoodie matching the description of the one the robber reportedly wore, a black facemask and gloves in the SUV.

Hours later, a tip led state police troopers to Shrewsbury Township, and they found Lee on Harvey Court, near I-83, according to charging documents.

He allegedly fled again by running across the interstate. But he doubled back and bounded onto the southbound lanes as an oncoming SUV approached, according to charging documents.

The woman driving that vehicle stopped. Police said Lee ran up to her door and pointed a gun.

The weapon then fired twice, and the woman was shot once In the chest, charging documents show.

Troopers reached the vehicle, and police allege Lee first pointed the gun at a couple of troopers and then tossed it when ordered to drop it.

He was arrested and taken into custody. Police said he had drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana on him at the time.

The SUV driver was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for the bullet injury.

During an interview with state police a few hours later, Lee allegedly acknowledged he tried to take the woman’s SUV. He said when he pointed the gun, it touched the driver’s side window and went off, according to charging documents.

Springettsbury Township Police also interviewed Lee about the apartment complex robbery.

He told an officer that he and Wake went to an afterhours club in Baltimore the night before where the woman he allegedly held up was performing. A friend told him the woman had stolen some money, according to charging documents.

Lee allegedly told police he and Wake then followed the woman’s vehicle up I-83 into York County. He admitted he robbed the woman and that the gun from the hold up was the same he used in the shooting on I-83, according to charging documents.

Lee allegedly identified Wake as his girlfriend.

Wake told police earlier in the day that she didn’t know Lee and had only given him a ride, charging documents show.

In the shooting case, Lee is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, robbery, three counts of reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and fleeing arrest.

He’s also charged with robbery, attempted robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and another count of illegal possession of a firearm from the holdup in Springettsbury Township, court documents show.

He’s currently jailed without bail.

At the same time, Wake, 29, of Baltimore, is charged with counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and receiving stolen property.

Court documents show she’s free on a $50,000 bond.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.