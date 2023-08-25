Woman charged in York City stabbing

A 31-year-old York City woman is under arrest for the stabbing of a 21-year-old woman Thursday.

Lawashia Murray was arrested by York City Police following the stabbing that occurred just after noon in the 800 block of East King Street.

Murray had a preliminary arraignment Thursday night before Magisterial District Judge Thomas L. Harteis. She was taken to the York County Prison after she was unable to post the $50,000 bail set by the judge.

Murray has been charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and harassment.

Murray stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife during a verbal and physical altercation, according to court documents. Police said Murray confessed to stabbing the woman and threatening another person.

Police on Friday did not know the condition of the woman who was stabbed, but said her wounds were not life-threatening.

A preliminary hearing in Murray’s case is slated for Sept. 5 before Harteis.