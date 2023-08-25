Thieves brought their own hand truck, made off with hotel's ATM: Police

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for two men who stole an ATM from a hotel.

The theft occurred around 3 a.m. Monday at the Four Points Sheraton Hotel in the 1600 block of Toronita Street in Manchester Township, police said.

The ATM was stolen from a first-floor hallway. Police said the two men pulled into the hotel parking lot in a white SUV and walked in with a hand truck in tow.

One of the suspects allegedly walked up to the front desk and talked to a clerk about making a reservation. The second suspect continued through the lobby toward the ATM with the hand truck, police said. He allegedly loaded the ATM onto the hand truck and left out a back door. The two then left the hotel 10 minutes after they arrived.

Anyone who can identify the thieves or their vehicle is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org. Case# 2023-035122 .

