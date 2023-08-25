Teen charged in Penn Park homicide gets a 2024 trial date

Plans are now set for a York City teen to stand trial in six months on accusations he shot and killed another teen outside a high school during a school day.

Javion Roman, 18, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment and gun counts in the case.

Police allege he shot and killed Malaki Beady in March 2022 as the 17-year-old walked through Penn Park with two other teens after they left William Penn Senior High School.

Roman allegedly fired a handgun eight times across South Pershing Avenue and into the park. One of the bullets struck Beady, police said in charging documents. The other two teens weren’t injured.

Roman, 17 years old at the time, was arrested and charged as an adult a couple days after the shooting.

Now, about a year and a half after the case began, Roman is set to go to trial early next year.

Court documents show the jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 12.

The date was set after York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook granted a motion Aug. 17 to set a trial date, according to the documents.

Roman remains in custody at York County Prison without bail.

