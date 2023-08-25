Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing former foster parent's home

West Manchester Township Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary at the home a man who was once his foster parent.

Angel Jomar Rivera, 18, was arrested Aug. 14 on a warrant that was issued back in May for an April burglary of the home in the 1900 block of Niagara Lane.

Following preliminary arraignment, Rivera was booked into York County Prison, where he currently sits, after his bail was set at $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in Rivera’s case before Magisterial District Judge Robert A. Herman Jr is set for Oct. 3.

Rivera is facing first-degree felony burglary charges and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. He is also charged with unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit unlawful taking, but third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the home was burglarized April 12 while the homeowner was running an errand. Among the items stolen was Labrador Retriever puppy, clothes, two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers, two PS4 consoles and a flat screen television. The items were valued at around $3,200.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Video surveillance provided by the homeowner identified Rivera as one of the people who burglarized the home where he had once lived as a foster child.

MORE:Have rain gear handy with showers threatening

MORE:York City Police looking for man who severely beat dog

MORE:Missing York City woman located

According to police, Rivera was allegedly talked into going to the home and burglarizing it by Tahiem Handy, 19, who also lived in the home as a foster child at one time. It is alleged that the burglary was orchestrated by Handy, who was upset with his foster father after he got kicked out following a disagreement.

Handy is currently in York County Prison, where he has been since his arrest May 11. Handy is facing the same charges that Rivera is facing. Handy is scheduled to make a plea to the charges before Judge Kathleen J. Prendergast on Aug. 29.