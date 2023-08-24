York City Police looking for man who severely beat dog

York City Police are looking for assistance identifying a suspect they say severely beat a dog Wednesday night.

The dog was found around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue.

A 911 caller reported that a tall black man wearing a red shirt was beating a dog to death. Officers arrived a short time later and found a German Shepherd or German Shepherd mix between 6 and 8 months of age bleeding and unconscious. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Officers transported the dog for emergency veterinary treatment. It's condition could not be determined Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident can submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Readers can also submit tips by emailing Sgt. Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org or by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or calling directly York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips can always be anonymous.