One person hurt in York City stabbing Thursday

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing in York City on Thursday.

The stabbing occurred in the 800 block of East King Street just after noon, according to police.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said the person's injuries were not life threatening and that the suspect was in custody.

The name of the suspect, charges and condition of the victim were not available.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

