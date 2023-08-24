Father pleads guilty in infant son's 2020 death

A York City father has admitted he caused the death of his infant son three years ago.

Daryl Brown, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and a count of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors dismissed first-degree murder charges from the case as part of the plea agreement.

Brown was sentenced to a total of 22 to 44 years in state prison.

York City Police said he caused the death of his 2-month-old son, Jaice Cole-Brown, in October 2020 at a home he shared with the boy’s mother in the 100 block of West Jackson Street.

The mother left Brown alone with Jaice the morning of Oct. 12 when she went a couple doors down to her mother’s home, police said in charging documents.

Brown allegedly called to tell her to hurry home. When she got back, the baby was unresponsive, and Brown allegedly said Jaice choked on his formula, charging documents show.

During an interview with police, Brown allegedly said he had bounced his son on his leg but wasn’t holding his head, and that the bouncing was violent. Brown was also quoted in charging documents as saying the child “wouldn’t shut up.”

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Police alleged that Brown claimed fault at the time.

Jaice was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where medical staff found he had a brain injury as well as bruises and serious injuries consistent with child abuse, police said.

MORE:Gettysburg school board pulls transgender tennis coach's contract

MORE:York City Police looking for man who severely beat dog

MORE:York Water Co. continues water treatment to address persistent strange taste and smell

He was flown to Hershey Medical Center, where he died four days later while on life support.

Brown also allegedly called Jaice's mother after his arrest and blamed himself for the boy’s condition, according to charging documents.

The sentence, following Brown’s guilty plea, called for 20-40 years on the third-degree murder count followed by 2-4 years on the child endangerment count.

His attorney, Matthew Sembach, declined to comment on the case.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.