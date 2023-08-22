Surveillance video helped identify suspect in triple shooting

Surveillance video helped York City Police identify Kenell Chisholm as a suspect in a triple shooting last year that included the wounding of a 3-year-old boy.

The boy was with a man and woman traveling south in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street around 5 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022, according to court documents.

At that time, a red Ford Explorer with Florida plates pulled up to the passenger side of the Hyundai. At least nine shots were fired from the driver’s side of the Ford into the Hyundai, wounding all three occupants, police said. The man was shot in the face and shoulder, the woman was shot in the groin area, and the boy was shot multiple times in the legs, according to investigators.

All three were taken to a hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting.

Surveillance video from before, during and after the shooting was obtained by York City Police. The video allegedly showed Chisholm as the driver of the Ford.

Following the incident, Chisholm fled York County, but was found and apprehended last week by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County.

Chisholm is facing three first-degree felony counts of attempted murder, three first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault as well as a first-degree felony charge for possessing the gun. Because of a previous felony drug conviction, Chisholm was not allowed to possess a firearm.

After a preliminary arraignment Friday following his extradition back to York County, Chisholm is being held in the York County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Harteis Sept. 1.