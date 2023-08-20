Shots from vehicle hit 17-year-old in York City, police say

A 17-year-old was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in York City, according to police.

The teen was shot once around 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West College Avenue, York City Police said.

During the incident, someone in an unknown vehicle fired four shots at a group of people to the rear of a building. The 17-year-old was shot but is expected to live, police added.

Anybody with information regarding this shooting is asked to call York City Police 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. Alternatively, tips can by emailed to abaez@yorkcity.org.

Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.