Suspect in shooting that injured three people, including 3-year-old, returns to face charges

A man wanted for allegedly shooting three people in York City back in December, including a 3-year-old boy, is back in York County to face charges.

Bail was denied Kenell Enrico Chisholm, 34, Friday during preliminary arraignment Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan. He was then placed in the York County Prison.

The man faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, all first-degree felonies.

Chisholm is a suspect in a shooting that took place Dec. 9, 2022 in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street around 4:30 p.m. Three people were wounded, including a 3-year-old boy, all of whom were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting. He has been on the run from authorities since that time.

He was captured Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Pennsylvania State Troopers in Pocono Township in Monroe County around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Pocono Township in Monroe County.

He was held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility before he was extradited back to York County.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas L. Harteis.