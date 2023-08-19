Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old woman injured
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in York City early Saturday.
York County 911 confirmed that the woman was shot in the 600 block of West College Avenue around 3 a.m.
Dispatchers said the woman suffered from a single gunshot wound and conscious.
She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown.
York City Police are investigating.
