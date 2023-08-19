Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old woman injured

An 18-year-old woman was shot and wounded in York City early Saturday.

York County 911 confirmed that the woman was shot in the 600 block of West College Avenue around 3 a.m.

Dispatchers said the woman suffered from a single gunshot wound and conscious.

MORE:Woman tried to set fire to Spring Grove mayor's home as part of long-running dispute: police

MORE:U.S. Rep. Scott Perry rents offices from man who allegedly attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6

MORE:Why are so many Central York School District staff members leaving?

She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition was unknown.

York City Police are investigating.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.