York City Police looking for missing woman

York City Police are looking for a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Shakera Johnson was last seen around 10 p.m. driving a black Nissan Sentra sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate LWP8856 with a pink sticker in the rear window that says “GOODVIBES.”

York City Police Officer Sterling Brown, who is investigating matter, said Johnson’s family said she may be a danger to herself due to health issues.

If you have information that can help police find Johnson, submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also contact Brown directly by email at sdbrown@yorkcity.org or Officer M. Harris at mharris@yorkcity.org.

You can also submit a tip by calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or calling the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.