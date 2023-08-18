Woman tried to set fire to Spring Grove mayor's home as part of long-running dispute: police

A dispute over trash service led a Spring Grove Borough woman to try to set the mayor's home on fire, police allege.

York County Regional Police officers responded to the home of Mayor Beverly Hilt at about 7:30 a.m. Monday to find three separate fires had been set: One in an alley behind the residence, beside the door of the detached garage; another on the side porch against a screen door; and the third under a gas meter between Hilt's home and that of a neighbor.

The fires were extinguished, police said, but not before they caused damage to the residence, a gate and the gas meters. A fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate, determining the fires likely were not accidental.

Investigators said the incident was reportedly part of a long-simmering dispute between Hilt and Diane Oberdick, 69, a neighbor who lives on the same block.

Messages left for Hilt were not returned Friday but, according to police, Oberdick was arrested for setting three fires back in June along the same street. Neighbors reportedly told police that Oberdick blamed the mayor for her trash not being picked up.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to court records, Oberdick allegedly left a note on the mayor’s car and sent her at least one text message. The note left on Hilt’s vehicle read, “B----, you need to move to Florida.”

Police said security video from a neighbor from around the time of the latest fires showed someone entering the back of the property with two large black garbage bags and later left the property empty handed. The neighbor identified the individual in the video as Oberdick, court records show.

Additionally, Hilt told police that, during the previous June incident, Oberdick allegedly placed two oxygen tanks against her electric meter in an apparent attempt to cause a larger blaze. Oberdick also allegedly dumped trash in front of Hilt’s garage doors in July, according to court records.

MORE:Second tornado confirmed during severe York County weather

MORE:York City Police looking for missing woman

MORE:Sunny days ahead for York County

Hilt was not at home at the time of the incident but, during the course of the investigation, Hilt reportedly told police that

Oberdick went through preliminary arraignment Monday on felony charges of arson with intent to destroy an unoccupied building, arson – endangering property and reckless endangerment of inhabitants and risking catastrophe as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Her bail was set at $100,000, which she could not post, and she was taken to York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Sept. 1 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.