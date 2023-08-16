U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in 2022 York City shooting that left three injured

A man wanted in a York City shooting that left three injured, including 3-year-old child, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Kenell Enrico Chisholm, 34, of York City, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force with the help of Pennsylvania State Police troopers around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Pocono Township in Monroe County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Chisholm was arrested without incident. Troopers also seized a firearm, ammunition and narcotics during the arrest.

On Dec. 9, 2022, the York City Police Department investigated an incident involving multiple shots fired on the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street just after 4:30 p.m. The incident left three people injured, including a 3-year-old boy, all of whom were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after the shooting.

Chisholm faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, all first-degree felonies.

He was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility as he awaits extradition to York County.

