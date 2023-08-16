Trial looms for man charged in girlfriend's shooting death

A Fairview Township man is on track to go to trial on accusations he shot and killed his girlfriend in a situation that also apparently put a bullet in his head.

William Hudson, 52, faces first- and third-degree murder charges from the June 2021 death of Catherine Hartman at the home they shared in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road.

Fairview Township police found Hartman’s body in the kitchen-dining room area of the home. An autopsy showed the 51-year-old was shot five times, including injuries to her back and the back of her head. And the gun involved was allegedly owned by Hudson, investigators said.

Police also found Hudson in the living room, surrounded by blood throughout the house, according to charging documents.

His face was injured, possibly with gunshot wounds. Police described him having an apparent bullet entry wound under his chin and an exit wound from his forehead, charging documents show.

As EMTs took Hudson to a local hospital, he allegedly told police who rode along that he and Hartman got into a fight a day-and-a-half prior, and she hit him with a chair, charging documents show.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Hudson allegedly went on to say that he passed out, then found Hartman dead when he woke up hours later, and that he didn’t call for help because he couldn’t talk, police said in charging documents.

When asked by an officer what happened, Hudson allegedly pointed to himself and said he “probably did it,” charging documents quoted him as saying.

MORE:Dealer sent to prison in fatal drug overdose

MORE:Local Methodists feel the pain, confusion of a 'forced divorce' over LGBTQ+ issues

MORE:York City passes ban on conversion therapy in split vote

Investigators at the house found a 9mm handgun and a trail of bullets and shell casings. They indicated gunfire apparently started in a back bedroom, followed by shots through a hallway an into the dining room area where Hartman’s body was found, charging documents show.

Hudson’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 28 with jury selection before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft, according to court documents.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.