Vandals total boat, leave fireworks in mailboxes in southern York County, police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins and "criminal mischiefs," including one that totaled a boat, in Loganville and Springfield Township.

A Troop J, York news release said the incidents started in June and have been occurring between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The people are placing fireworks inside mailboxes and, in one case, a boat, which caused a total loss, police said.

"The targeted mailboxes appear to be in semi-remote areas where the mailboxes are not easily seen from the residence," the release read. "It appears on occasion these actors may be hitting mailboxes with their vehicle or some type of blunt object."

Police also believe those responsible have also broken into vehicles near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road in Springfield Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP's Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011, referencing incident PA2023-10244885. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) via an online form. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or the location of a wanted fugitive or missing person.

