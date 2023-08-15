York County faces deadline in CASA elections lawsuit
Man's body found in Susquehanna River

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

The body of a 28-year-old man was found Tuesday in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge between York and Lancaster counties.

Troopers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. for a report of a sedan stopped on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the man committed suicide by jumping off the bridge, state police said.

"The Norman Wood Bridge carries PA 372 across the Susquehanna River from York to Lancaster County. Opened in August 1968, the bridge is 0.7 mile long and 175 feet tall."

The Norman Wood Bridge on Route 372 spans the Susquehanna River between Lower Chanceford Township in York County and Martic Township in Lancaster and York Counties .

The man's identity was not immediately released. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

