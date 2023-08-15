Man's body found in Susquehanna River

The body of a 28-year-old man was found Tuesday in the Susquehanna River near the Norman Wood Bridge between York and Lancaster counties.

Troopers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. for a report of a sedan stopped on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined the man committed suicide by jumping off the bridge, state police said.

The Norman Wood Bridge on Route 372 spans the Susquehanna River between Lower Chanceford Township in York County and Martic Township in Lancaster and York Counties .

The man's identity was not immediately released. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

