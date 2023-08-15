Dealer sent to prison in fatal drug overdose

A Red Lion man will soon head to state prison for dealing a drug that killed another man two years ago.

A jury found Hunter Bowles, 25, guilty on counts of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device in late June. He was sentenced to a total of 7-14 years in prison Friday after a trial ended in his conviction on three felonies.

Apparently free on bail, Bowles is scheduled to report Aug. 25 to begin his sentence, according to court documents.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators alleged Bowles sold drugs to Jefferson Bracey Jr., 25, the night before Bracey was found dead from an overdose at a home in Fawn Township in March 2021.

Evidence showed Bracey had texted Bowles as they set up the deal.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

When investigators spoke to Bowles about the death of someone he knew, they alleged Bowles responded by saying, “Jeff Bracey,” charging documents state.

Bowles allegedly told police he was certain he sold the drugs that caused Bracey’s death.

The complaint says he recalled putting 1½ clear capsules in Bracey’s mailbox a day or two before the overdose as part of a deal they worked out. Bracey apparently left money for the drug in the box.

An autopsy found Bracey died from fentanyl toxicity. Testing showed a capsule found in Bracey’s room with him contained fentanyl, police said in the complaint.

MORE:Man's body found in Susquehanna River

MORE:York County Food Bank to hold food distribution events in wake of disruptive storm

MORE:York County faces deadline in CASA elections lawsuit

Police also learned Bracey had overdosed another time in November 2020, about four months before he died, following a deal with Bowles.

Emergency responders helped Bracey recover that time by dosing him with Narcan, the complaint shows.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Bowles’ sentence calls for 7-14 years on the drug delivery resulting in death charge, 21-42 months on the drug possession charge, and 14-28 months on the third count. All three terms will run at the same time, court documents show.

He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Court documents indicate he’s free on a $2,500 bond and was ordered to report to York County Prison on Aug. 25 to begin his sentence.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.