Armed robber will be facing multiple charges once caught

An armed robbery suspect will be facing multiple charges once he is caught, Spring Garden Township Police said.

“When the actor is identified, we will charge him with every appropriate offense under the law,” Detective Dony Harbaugh said.

Spring Garden Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man who held up a Family Dollar in 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2 as the store was closing for the night.

The man entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint, police said. The suspect then forced a female employee to remove all of her clothing before fleeing the scene.

Harbaugh said there was one other employee in the store at the time, but no customers were present.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a thin build, wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black bucket-style hat and a sling-style bag.

Those with information about the robbery or the suspect are asked to call Spring Garden Police at 717-843-0851.

Tips can also be submitted by email directly to Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.