Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that injured teen cyclist in Manchester

York County Regional Police are looking for the driver or owner of a white SUV that struck and injured a 16-year-old cyclist Thursday and left the scene.

The hit-and-run incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Union Street at Cherry Alley in Manchester.

Police believe the vehicle that struck the cyclist was a 2017 to 2020 white Chevrolet Trax with damage to the front grill.

The vehicle was traveling north on Union Street when the incident happened. Police said investigators aren’t sure which direction the vehicle went after that ― it is unknown if the vehicle turned on Cooper Street or continued down Union Street toward Royal Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or can identify the driver of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact York County Regional Police 717-741-1259, ext. 122. All tips can remain anonymous.

