Armed robber allegedly forced female store employee to strip during Spring Garden Twp. holdup

An armed robber allegedly forced a female employee at a Spring Garden Township Family Dollar store to remove all of her clothing before fleeing.

Township police are asking for the public's help identifying the man who held up the store in 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue around 10 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The man entered the store and robbed employees at gunpoint, police said. But before leaving, he allegedly forced a female employee to strip.

He is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a thin build, wearing a black face mask, gray sneakers with white trim, a black bucket-style hat and a sling-style bag.

Those with information about the robbery or the suspect are asked to call Spring Garden Police at 717-843-0851.

