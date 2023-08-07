Man struck hospital security staff with brass knuckles: Police

A Red Lion man strapped on brass knuckles and went after a hospital security officer amid a domestic situation, police alleged.

Stephane Johnson, 34, faces aggravated assault and multiple other charges from a pair of incidents about a week ago.

West Manchester Township police said Johnson allegedly walked into the emergency department of UPMC Memorial Hospital on the morning of July 30, and then went to a security officer and asked for his name.

In charging documents, police alleged that Johnson put on a pair of red, white and blue brass knuckles, walked around the security desk and started punching the officer.

The officer grabbed Johnson in the scuffle, and another officer then struck him with a stun weapon, police said. Johnson was then handcuffed and moved to a holding area, charging documents show.

The security officer declined medical attention. Police said the brass knuckles were taken into evidence.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper, meanwhile, responded to a call to the hospital around the same time the scuffle went down to take a domestic violence report, according to charging documents.

The trooper interviewed Johnson at the hospital and learned he and a woman were in an altercation at a home in Red Lion the night before.

Johnson allegedly told police he took the woman’s phone because he believed she was talking to a hospital employee, charging documents show.

Police also spoke to the woman that morning, and she recounted the physical altercation, alleging Johnson wouldn’t let her leave the house. She alleged she eventually convinced him to give her phone back and let her leave after at least a half hour, charging documents show.

Johnson was arrested in both incidents.

For the situation in Red Lion, he was charged with misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and simple assault along with a summary harassment count. Bail was set at $25,000 in that case, court documents show.

He was also charged with a felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor possession of an offensive weapon for the alleged fight at the hospital.

In that case, bail was denied. A judge decided Johnson wouldn’t comply with bail conditions to insure safety, according to a note in court documents.

He has preliminary hearing scheduled for both cases in two different district courts.

The aggravated assault case is set to go before Senior Judge Robert Herman Jr. on Sept. 12 in West Manchester Township, court documents show.

Judge John Fishel is scheduled to take up the false imprisonment case on Nov. 9. in Red Lion.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.