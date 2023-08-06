Berks County man found guilty of killing York County man in DUI crash

A Berks County man who killed a York County man in a nearly head-on crash while under the influence was convicted of homicide by vehicle last week.

Jonathan A. Richards, 41, of Berks County, was convicted for the 2021 incident after a jury trial, according to a news release from Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin. He was convicted of all counts, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol or controller substance.

He was also convicted on summary charges of reckless driving, careless driving with unintentional death, driving outside the lane and driving with a suspended registration, according to the release.

Richards is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27, according to the news release.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Upper Macungie Township Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Farmington Road. York County resident Wadnor Jean Louis, 26, was found dead inside his vehicle, police said.

The second driver, Richards, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the news release.

Video surveillance showed that Richards’ Jeep was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck Louis’ vehicle "nearly head on," the release states.

At the time of the crash, Richards’ blood-alcohol level was 0.24%. The legal limit for Pennsylvania drivers is 0.08%.

Louis' death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County coroner.