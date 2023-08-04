Suspect in I-83 carjacking, shooting said gun 'just went off': Police

A Baltimore man is now trial-bound on accusations he shot a woman during a carjacking in the middle of I-83 while on the run from police.

Jajyevoune Lee, 23, faces attempted homicide, robbery and a slew of other charges across two cases. They’re based on a series of incidents that started in Springettsbury Township and ended with the gunfire on the interstate down in Shrewsbury Township on June 5.

Lee allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 3200 block of East Market Street that morning, and then fled in a white SUV with a Maryland license plate, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers canvassed I-83 until an officer spotted the SUV and pulled it over in Springfield Township, police said in charging documents.

The driver, however, allegedly climbed out of the vehicle from the passenger side and took off running into a wooded area. The trooper didn’t catch him, but police said he dropped a wallet that had cards, including a COVID card, that identified him as Lee, charging documents show.

As police sought Lee, a tip came in shortly after 2 p.m., which led officers further south into Shrewsbury Township. Troopers spotted him near the end of Harvey Court, near I-83, and he allegedly bolted, according to charging documents.

Police said Lee ran across the interstate, and then ran back onto the southbound lanes.

He then allegedly jumped in front an oncoming SUV and cause it to stop. He then ran up to the driver’s side and pointed a gun at the door, according to charging documents.

The gun fired twice, police said, with one bullet striking the woman driving the SUV in the chest.

Troopers reached the scene, and after a short foot chase and confrontation where Lee allegedly pointed his gun at the officers, he tossed the gun and was taken into custody.

The SUV driver was rushed to a local hospital to receive treatment for her injury.

During an interview a few hours later, police alleged that Lee admitted he tried to take the woman’s SUV. He allegedly said the gun went off when he touched the driver’s side window as he pointed it.

Lee also allegedly said he ran from police because he had warrants for his arrest in Maryland.

Police said Lee had drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana on him when he was arrested.

He faces 13 charges in this case, including attempted homicide, attempted robbery of a vehicle, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and fleeing police.

The case went before district court Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney for a preliminary hearing Thursday. She decided the evidence was sufficient to advance the case for a potential trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Lee’s formal arraignment is scheduled Aug. 28, court documents show.

He’s also charged with counts of robbery, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm in the Springettsbury Township case.

That case has also moved into the common pleas court system.

The warrants in Maryland point to cases from earlier this year where Lee is charged with assault and failing to register as an offender in Baltimore. Another open case includes charges of trespassing on school grounds, according to court documents.

