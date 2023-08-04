Man sentenced in 2020 Heritage Rail Trail attack on woman

A York City man, whose attorney argued he had a history of severe mental illness, faces nearly 15 years in prison in a rape and kidnapping case.

Randy-Jay Jones, 45, was sentenced to a total of 15-30 years in state prison Thursday after he pleaded no contest in May and averted a jury trial.

York City police alleged Jones pushed a woman from behind to the ground on the York County Heritage Rail Trail between Jessop Place and West College Avenue on the evening of Feb. 28, 2020. He then allegedly forced her to a nearby car, ordered her to drop her purse and take out her contacts in the process.

From there, police said Jones drove the woman to another location and raped her there while holding a knife to her throat.

The knife was found at Jones’ property, and items belonging to the woman were found in his pockets, investigators said.

He was arrested and charged about five days after the attack.

As the case began working through the local courts, Jones’ attorney sought a psychological analysis to review Jones’ mental competency. The motion noted Jones had a self-reported history of severe mental illness, which included auditory hallucinations and concussions from playing football in high school and from boxing.

His attorney argued Jones wasn’t properly medicated at the time of the attack.

Jury selection for Jones’ trial was scheduled to begin May 15. That day, he instead pleaded no contest to felony counts of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and rape. The York County District Attorney’s Office dismissed 11 other charges as part of the plea.

A no-contest plea, under the legal term “nolo contendere,” means Jones did not admit guilt, but the court proceeded as it would if a guilty plea was made.

During Thursday’s hearing, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness sentenced Jones to 7-14 years on the kidnapping charge and another 8-16 years on the rape charge.

Ness also ordered Jones to do five years of probation, complete sex offender treatment and pay restitution, court documents show. Jones also received credit for 1,247 days, or close to three-and-a-half-years, of time already served at York County Prison.

In addition to this sentence, Jones also pleaded guilty Thursday to failing to register with the Pennsylvania State Police and comply with Megan’s Law sex offender requirements in a separate case, court documents show.

He was sentenced to another 1-2 years in prison on that.

