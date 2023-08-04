Duo charged in teen's sex abuse face new allegations related to abusing dog: police

A pair of roommates from Codorus Township facing trials in molestation cases are now also charged with sexually abused a dog.

The new cases against Ryan Peters, 38, and Jadzia Martin, 25, spun out of the investigation into the molestation allegations. Police said they uncovered a video allegedly showing the two, along with a third person, Britney Martin of Dallastown, in an act of sexual misconduct with the animal.

Jadzia Martin's attorney, Matthew Sembach, declined to comment on either case. Peters' attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The two sets of cases started with allegations that Peters inappropriately touched a 16-year-old during a cookout at his home in the 2000 block of Buffalo Valley Road on the night of June 28.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators said the teen and the teen’s mother met Peters and Martin in the backyard, where they had a fire going. Martin then allegedly led the mom into the house and left Peters alone with the teen.

Peters allegedly gave the teen alcohol, and then started making suggestive comments, which led to alleged inappropriate touching, according charging documents.

The mother later told police she continuously checked on Peters and her child, but didn’t see any suspicious activity, charging documents show. She also told police she knew Peters was on Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law sex offender database, but believed she’d be safe taking her child to the house.

The database shows he’s considered a lifetime offender based on a sexual assault case in Cumberland County from 2003.

As police investigated the accusations, they searched the home and found computers, surveillance equipment and external storage drives.

An SD card had a video, allegedly from later that night, showing Peters and Martin talking about the encounter with the teen, police said in the charging documents. Martin allegedly made comments about wishing she could have watched it, and that she ran interference with the mom.

Another video allegedly showed Peters exposing himself in front of the teen while Martin watched. During a police interview, investigators showed Martin the video, and she allegedly confirmed the account, according to charging documents.

Investigators also searched Martin’s phone and found texts between her and Peters allegedly discussing the teen coming to the house, as well as wanting to set up a spy camera in a bathroom, the charging documents show.

Those allegations led to Peters’ arrest, and he’s now charged with counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Martin was charged with five conspiracy counts related to sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

But as police further investigated digital devices from the house, an SD card revealed another alleged sex assault, according to police.

Investigators said the video showed Peters and Britney Martin, 36, inappropriately touching a dog. Jadzia Martin was also allegedly involved in the act at their house, charging documents show.

Timestamps showed the video was recorded July 9, police said. That would have been a week and a half after the alleged sexual abuse of the teen, and two days before police searched the home.

Authorities filed new charges against Peters and Jadzia Martin along with charges against Britney Martin on Monday:

Peters faces misdemeanor counts of producing an obscene performance and sexual intercourse with an animal, and a summary cruelty to animals offense;

Jadzia Martin is also charged with producing an obscene performance, along with conspiracy to have sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals;

Britney Martin faces counts of sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Peters and Jadzia Martin had preliminary hearings scheduled before district court Judge Thomas Reilly in the molestation case.

Reilly advanced both to the York County Court of Common Pleas, where they’ll face potential trials. They’re scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 30, court documents show.

But now they, along with Britney Martin, are scheduled to go back before Reilly on Sept. 27 for preliminary hearings in the dog abuse cases.

Court documents show Peters was jailed at York County Prison on a $150,000 bail in the molestation case. The new case indicates an additional $150,000 bail was set, according to court documents.

Jadzia Martin initially had an unsecured $10,000 bail set in the molestation case. Court documents show she’s now jailed on a $20,000 bail in the new case.

The court documents indicate Britney Martin is not currently in police custody.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.