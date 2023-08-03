Phone recorded fatal attack on Dover woman who son-in-law described as a 'witch': Police

Screaming erupted from Lourdes Ramos Baez’s bedroom around 6:30 in the morning on June 6.

An iPhone recorded the shouts from two voices as police said Baez’s son-in-law, William Torres Gautier, kicked in her door and attacked her in the family’s home in the first block of South Main Street in Dover borough.

The phone also recorded dialogue by Torres Gautier and Johana Ramos, who is his wife and Baez’s daughter. A detective said the discussion included talk about Baez’s money and Torres Gautier going back to Puerto Rico.

And there was more.

“There were several statements where he called Lourdes a witch,” Northern Regional Detective Zachary Grey testified in court.

Roughly six hours after the screaming started, Northern York County Regional police had Torres Gautier handcuffed in a squad car. Responders found Baez dead under a pile of clothes. Ramos also seemed agitated — nervous and scared, according to one officer.

“Johana was very excited,” Northern Regional Cpl. Robert Ryman said, indicating fear was evident. “She was extremely scared of William.”

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Torres Gautier, 42, was arrested that day and charged with criminal homicide and seven other counts. They include abuse of a corpse, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Ramos, 31, is also charged in her mother’s death. She faces counts of homicide and conspiracy in a case that opened a couple of weeks after the homicide investigation began.

Torres Gautier and Ramos were both in court Tuesday for preliminary hearings, held separately before a district judge.

Ramos agreed the evidence in her case was sufficient to go to trial, and no testimony was heard at her hearing.

Three witnesses spoke at Torres Gautier’s hearing as the York County District Attorney’s Office laid out the allegations.

Torres Gautier sat next to his attorney in court while a Spanish-language interpreter helped him follow the proceedings. Torres Gautier occasionally turned to speak to the interpreter or to his lawyer.

Though the iPhone recordings indicate Baez was attacked early in the morning, according to investigators, police didn’t go to the house until shortly after noon.

MORE:Ex-cop gets probation after taking plea in molestation case: 'That family was let down'

MORE:Southern Regional arrest two in armed robbery at Shrewsbury Subway

MORE:York County approves central booking change order

A neighbor, Mary Krause, headed to her car to go to work, she said. She saw Torres Gautier, Ramos and their children in their yard out back.

As acquaintances, Krause talked a little with Torres Gautier first, though she said he spoke in broken English. She then met Ramos near their garages, she said.

Ramos initially indicated the family was going to Hersheypark for the day. But then, Krause said, Ramos asked her to call police.

“‘Tell them the mother and children fear for their life,’” Krause quoted Ramos as saying during her testimony. “And I said, ‘Are you serious?’”

Krause said she didn’t want to get in the middle of a family dispute. But as she headed out, she fulfilled Ramos’ request.

Police said the 911 call to the scene came in at close to 12:15 that afternoon.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Ryman and another officer responded, and they ended up clashing with Torres Gautier from the other side of the fence around the yard. Ryman said Torres Gautier screamed and cursed at them to leave, telling them they couldn’t come onto the property. Behind Torres Gautier, Ryman saw Ramos signaling to him.

“I can see the female, Johana Ramos, behind him mouthing, ‘Help me, help me,’” he testified.

Ryman said he tried to talk to Ramos, but Torres Gautier blocked him. He then allegedly pushed at the fence, which knocked Ryman back a couple of steps, according to the testimony.

That led to a scuffle between the officers and Torres Gautier until they could wrestle him into the back of a squad car, according to Ryman.

Ramos then pleaded with the officers to check on her mother in the house, Ryman said.

“She said, ‘I think he killed her, I think she’s dead,’” he said.

On the third floor, he said, a room was barricaded with an assortment of items. They searched and didn’t find Baez at first. But on a second pass, Ryman said, he saw Baez’s legs sticking out from under a pile of stuff.

She was lying face-down and dead, he said.

The officers took Ramos and the children out of the house as they secured the scene, he said. Ryman described Ramos as very excited and afraid Torres Gautier would escape.

Ryman also testified that Ramos alleged she believed her husband had killed her mother; that she didn’t indicate to him that she witnessed the death or the reason why; and that she didn't say where she was during the morning before police arrived.

When Detective Grey reached the scene, he said, duct tape was around Baez’s face, two metal coat hangers were around her neck, and her hands were bound behind her back. A pair of scissors had been stabbed into Baez’s back, and one of her Achilles tendons was sliced.

Grey said the autopsy concluded Baez died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck along with strangulation, but the findings didn’t show what caused the trauma.

Grey said two audio recordings were found on Torres Gautier’s phone. The first lasted for a minute; the other continued for about two hours between 5:45 and 7:45 that morning. He couldn’t say who was holding the phone at the time, but he said Torres Gautier asked someone several times if the recording was still running.

Based on the audio, Torres Gautier and Ramos initially seemed to speak in their room, Grey said.

Around the 43-minute mark, or about 6:30 a.m., Grey said, the banging and screaming from Baez’s bedroom sounded like they were coming through a baby monitor.

Krause, the neighbor, testified she didn’t make it to work that day.

“I had this odd feeling, and I came back,” she said.

She returned home around 1 p.m. while the homicide investigation was in the early stages.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Ramos and her children came over to her house for the afternoon. Krause said detectives interviewed Ramos in her kitchen.

Afterwards, Krause said, there was an odd moment when Ramos asked her if she was good at remembering numbers. Ramos, she said, then wrote down a phone number, saying that if anything happened to Baez, she was supposed to call the number about her pension.

Grey later said he believed Baez did have a pension, but he said he didn’t remember the value of it.

Tuesday’s testimony revealed that police had also responded to an incident at the family’s house the day before Baez was killed.

When Torres Gautier was arrested, police alleged, he kicked and damaged equipment in the squad car and also spat on officers.

He’s also charged in a separate case with accusations that he vandalized a holding cell at York County's central booking unit with bodily waste and damaged a light.

Charging documents in Ramos’ case show police received a tip alleging she told a friend that Torres Gautier called her in for help assaulting her mother.

The tip, made about a week and a half after the homicide, also alleged that when asked what she’d tell police about helping, Ramos replied that she’d say she was afraid of her husband, documents show.

Police questioned Ramos about the detail days later. Charging documents show she alleged Torres Gautier did ask her for help, and that she tried to get duct tape around her mother’s head but couldn’t.

MORE:Who is the Independence Law Center, the group pushing school book bans and anti-LGBTQ+ policies?

MORE:Unhoused in York: A community mourns one of its own—and so many others who simply vanish

MORE:Woman pleads guilty to theft of SUV while child was inside

After about two minutes, she alleged, Torres Gautier told her to leave.

Ramos also allegedly told police that she talked to her friend about the homicide but denied taking part in it, the charging documents show.

District Judge David Eshbach decided both cases had evidence sufficient to go to trial, and he advanced them both to the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Both Torres Gautier and Ramos are scheduled to be formally arraigned Aug. 30.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.