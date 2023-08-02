Woman pleads guilty to theft of SUV while child was inside

A woman admitted she stole an SUV with a child inside last year, and then ditched it in Philadelphia.

Maria McKenzie, 28, pleaded guilty to felony counts of theft and child endangerment Tuesday during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas. Counts of kidnapping, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment and interference with custody were dismissed as part of the open plea.

McKenzie took the SUV in June 2022 after the driver left it running in the parking lot of the Royal Farms gas station, 3315 Concord Road. The driver’s 2-year-old daughter was still in the back seat, Springettsbury Township police alleged.

McKenzie drove the SUV to Philadelphia, and then left it on a street as she fled, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued after the theft, and the girl was found unharmed in the abandoned SUV about 4 ½ hours later.

McKenzie was arrested in Philadelphia about five days later, and then sent back to York County.

She was initially jailed at York County Prison on a $100,000 bail. Court documents show a judge agreed to reduce her bail in January, and she was released on a $20,000 unsecured bail a few weeks later.

McKenzie was free on her bail when she pleaded guilty.

Judge Harry Ness accepted the plea and set McKenzie’s sentencing out to Sept. 26 to give time for a pre-sentence investigation to be done.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.